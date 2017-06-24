Gralien Daily News for June 24, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- Bulgaria’s first communications satellite heaved into orbit
- Forget Planet 9—there’s Evidence of a Tenth Planet Lurking at the Edge of the Solar System
- New Hubble find challenges our ideas about galaxies
- Britain finally releases its top-secret ‘X-Files’
- UFO researcher says new documentary exposes ‘what the secret agenda has been
- The shock sighting that sparked global UFO myth 70 years ago… and it’s not Roswell
- Why Morse code is actually a really weird way to communicate
- Oshawa photographer captures ‘unidentified flying object’
- Forensic dogs aim to solve the mystery of missing aviator Amelia Earhart
- Cambridge Digital Library Digitizes Ancient Ten Commandments Fragment
- Here’s Where Space.com Staffers Will View the 2017 Solar Eclipse
- NASA Just Called Out Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop-Approved ‘Healing Stickers’
- Scientists Have Finally Solved The Mystery of ‘Bright Nights’
