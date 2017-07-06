Gralien Daily News for July 6, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- LHC double heavy particle to shine light on strong force
- 3rd time’s the charm for SpaceX comsat launch
- NASA has a plan for preventing asteroid strikes, and it’s going to test it
- ‘Mystery creature’ crossing road on CCTV ‘was an otter’
- Incredible contrail made by Boeing 787: are they part of a global conspiracy?
- Scientists Have Figured Out How Ancient Rome’s Concrete Has Survived 2000 Years
- A trillion-ton iceberg the size of Delaware is about to break off Antarctica
- 10 Musical Conspiracy Theories That Demand Your Full Attention
- Mesa monkey facility mystery solved after ABC15 report
- The Milky Way’s Fastest Stars Might Be Stolen
- The mystery behind Greece’s temples
