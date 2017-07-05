Gralien Daily News for July 5, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- NASA marks 20 years of continuous Mars exploration
- Fastest stars in the Milky Way are ‘runaways’ from another galaxy
- NASA Is Moving Ahead With an Ambitious Plan to Deflect an Asteroid
- This week on TGR Podcast: The Secret Awareness of Plants
- In Neanderthal DNA, Signs of a Mysterious Human Migration
- Newly Found Photo Could Prove Amelia Earhart Lived—and Was Captured by the Japanese
- Ancient humans may have been mothers to some Neanderthals earlier than we thought
- ‘News of the Weird’ Chronicler Chuck Shepherd Retires From His Wacky Beat
- Body of the Beast: An Unusual Story of Unidentified Beastly Remains
- Get paid $50000 for your weird-shaped Cheetos
- SpaceX Dragon Returns to Earth From Space Station
- This giant crocodile had teeth like a Tyrannosaurus rex
- We need to talk about sex, robot experts say
