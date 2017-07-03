Gralien Daily News for July 3, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- Stephen Hawking: Trump’s Leaving Paris Accord Could ‘Push the Earth Over the Brink’
- See An Ancient Ten Commandments Fragment Digitized By Cambridge Digital Library
- Turkey to renovate ancient ’tiled’ fortress visited by Marco Polo, Evliya Çelebi
- Ancient Grains Explain the Rise of Human Civilization and our Weakening Bones
- Was Nasa test to prepare us for ‘alien UFO invasion’ with ‘Project Blue Beam’?
- 5 Facts About How Cannabis Was Used in Medieval Times
- 5 things to do to get ready for the 2017 solar eclipse
- A Revolutionary War mystery has been solved in Hockessin
- Japan reveals its plans to send a manned mission to the moon
- Juno spacecraft to fly over Jupiter’s Great Red Spot July 10
- How to do an at-home crystal workout (yes, really)
- Mystery of the Trenton man who never slept
- We don’t know what we don’t know
