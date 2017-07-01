Gralien Daily News for July 1, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- The strangest things people have spotted on Mars
- New Conspiracy Theory: Children Kidnapped for Mars Slave Colony
- Peter Thiel gave $100000 to the scientists trying to resurrect the woolly mammoth
- Air Force selects Atlas 5 to launch multipurpose satellite to high orbit
- UFO files reveal Cold War spy plane crew’s horror as mysterious craft closed in at 35,000ft
- Roswell UFO Festival: Abduction stories are defended at Famous Town’s UFO fest
- Mystery: UFO “expert” Scott C Waring suddenly shuts down site after seven years of alien posts
- Elsewhere, what’s up with that UFO in the San Francisco Bay?
- You Have Questions about the Solar Eclipse. We Have the Answers
- A NASA rocket blasted colorful clouds into space — here’s what they looked like
- Tuolumne woman’s artifact sheds new light on prehistoric technology
- Larsen C Ice Shelf Break Could Occur Within “Hours, Days, or Weeks”
