Reports of Real Vampires from Romania?

In this video, a new documentary describes reports of real Vampires (called “strigoi” in Romanian) from Transylvania and surrounding regions:

The synopsis reads as follows:

Two American filmmakers go to Transylvania to collect stories of vampires (strigoi in Romanian), werewolves and ghosts. They find that belief in these creatures still exist in the small villages of the Carpathian mountains. This pod showcases interviews with Romanian villagers who share their experiences about vampires.

In the video, one man describes “making a pact with both priests and the devil” in order to rid himself of a powerful strigoi that had been haunting him, stating that such measures “are the way of the world”. Indeed, the extremities of good and evil, as well as fact and fantasy continue to converge…

